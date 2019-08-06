Local lawmaker joins petition to send gun legislation to House Floor

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Today local lawmakers took to Raleigh to call out their colleagues to do something following two mass shootings that happened over the weekend.

New Hanover County Representative Deb Butler (D) spoke before several Democratic members of the General Assembly as well as gun violence victims and legislative advocates.

She and several lawmakers sent a discharge petition to House leadership to essentially revive the Gun Violence Prevention Act, HB 86. A discharge petition is a mechanism under RULE 39 of the North Carolina House Rules that may be employed by a member of the legislature who is a primary sponsor of a Bill to have that Bill discharged from the committee to which it was assigned for the purposes of sending it to the floor of the House for a vote of the members.

The bill was filed last February and sits in local, GOP representative Ted Davis’s House Judiciary Committee. It would prohibit sales of assault style weapons to people under 21 amongst other mandates.

Since it was filed, a mass shooting happened on the campus of UNC Charlotte as well as back to back massacres this weekend.

“The chants of El Paso and Dayton to do something,” yelled Rep. Butler during a morning news conference. “They cry out do something! Do something! Do something! It is time to do something!”

The legislation would also prohibit bump stocks, require permits to purchase assault style weapons, and limit ammunition magazines for guns.