National Night Out happening across the area Tuesday night

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — Building a better relationship between the community and law enforcement is the goal of the annual National Night Out campaign.

It takes place across the nation on the first Tuesday in August. There are three events happening Tuesday night in our area that we know about.

6-8 p.m. Leland Police Department will hold a National Night Out block party that includes Leland Fire/Rescue and Town of Leland staff. They will have music, food for sale, safety demonstrations, games and more.

6-8 p.m. Wilmington Police Department hosting National Night out at Independence Mall parking lot near Wells Fargo. They will show off their specialty vehicles.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Several law enforcement agencies will be at the Carolina Beach boardwalk for National Night Out. Carolina Beach Police/Fire, Kure Beach Police, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Parks, NC Marine Fisheries, NC Wildlife, USCG will be attending.