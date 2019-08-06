Search for missing Sumter girl switches to recovery, police say

The search for a missing 5-year-old girl whose in Sumter has turned into a recovery effort, according to Sumter police.

Authorities said the move is based on information provided by the suspect.

Officers have been searching throughout the night and all day Tuesday, and the search will continue until the body of Nevaeh Lashy Adams is located.

Police began searching for Nevaeh after being called to the Lantana Apartments around 6 p.m. Monday, where the body of the girl’s mother, Sharee Bradley, 29, was found inside an apartment by a family member.

The suspect, 28-year-old Daunte Maurice Johnson, a transient, was seen fleeing the scene but was later apprehended, police say.

