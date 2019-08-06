Unknown suspect scamming registered sex offenders

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a possible scam targeted towards sex offenders.

The sheriff’s office received a report on Saturday that there has been an attempted scam of a registered sex offender.

The unknown suspect(s) allegedly calls the registered sex offenders and claims to be members of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force. The suspect has been informing the victims to send money with store credit cards so they can post bond and avoid getting arrested.

The suspect is also accused of withdrawing money after asking victims to provide debit/credit card numbers.

The sheriff’s office wants the public to know this is a scam and they do not accept payments to settle bonds on warrants in this way.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office does not arrange bond payments by warrant service or other means. All criminal warrants are taken care of through the magistrate’s office with bond monies being accepted by the courts.

If you feel you have been a victim of this scam, please call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212.