Walmart wrestles with how to respond to active shooters

NEW YORK (AP) — Like most retailers, Walmart is accustomed to the everyday dealings of shoplifters. Now, it’s confronting a bigger threat of active shooters.

Three days after a man opened fire at one of its stores in El Paso, Texas, and left at least 22 dead, the nation’s largest retailer is faced with how to make its workers and customers feel safe.

The discounter has long dealt with violent crimes at its stores across the country, but a Walmart spokesman confirmed the El Paso store shooting was the deadliest in the company’s history.

Walmart launched computer-based active shooter training in 2015 for all its employees and last month, it started incorporating virtual reality technology.

But most of its efforts are focused on curbing shoplifting. Hargrove said Walmart is reviewing its security protocols.

