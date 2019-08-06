Wilmington City Council approves funding for storm drainage repairs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More funding for Hurricane Florence recovery is coming our way.

Wilmington City Council approved several million dollars for storm drainage repairs.

At Tuesday’s meeting, council members approved around $4.5 million to go towards several drainage projects around Wilmington.

From repairs to pipes and drainage, to work under the roadways, the infrastructure projects span throughout the city.

The city’s Stormwater Services Manager Fredric Royal says the majority of the project is FEMA reimbursable.

“The pipe repairs are different types of pipe repairs, depending on where the project is,” he said. “A lot of it is pipe joints that have come apart, so we’re repairing those. Others are what’s called a “cured in place concrete”, where we’re spraying the interior of the pipe.”

Royal says a little more than $300,000 worth of the projects are not FEMA reimbursable.

He says not all of the repair projects are due to Florence.

Royal says they will start working on contracting these projects. He says they each have different timelines for completion.