Wilmington City Council approves request for state funding for rail realignment

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Rail Realignment Project is on the up and up. The project continues to make more progress with securing funding.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Wilmington City Council approved a resolution to request state funding for the project.

The resolution requests funding from the state transportation department, in addition to grant money the city has already received.

In June, the city was awarded a grant for $2 million from the Federal Railroad Administration.

Project coordinator Laura Padgett says the state has agreed to pay half a million dollars over the next two years.

“All federal monies come with requirements to put some money that’s not federal money into the pot as well,” she said. “So the city, in hiring Mr. Parsely to move the project forward, is putting some of it’s cash into the pot, and the state has agreed to put half a million dollars into the pot.”

Padgett says they will move ahead with planning. She hopes they can finish the project in two years.

The city has hired Aubrey Parsley as full-time project director.

Padgett says they have been working on this infrastructure project for around three years.