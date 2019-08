WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington Police officer and another driver were taken to the hospital late Wednesday afternoon after a crash near a busy intersection.

It happened just after 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of 17th Street and S. College Road.

Wilmington Police Spokeswoman Linda Rawley said a northbound lane of College Road is closed at this time.

No word yet on how the accident happened or the extent of injuries.