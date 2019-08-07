Documents: UNC system president didn’t report board seats

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The interim president of North Carolina’s public university system didn’t disclose on required annual public statements that he was paid as a board member of major corporations doing business with the state.

WBTV reports William Roper was on the boards of dialysis services company DaVita and a pharmacy benefits administrator now part of health insurer Cigna while also serving on the UNC Health Care System board.

The omissions on Roper’s annual statement of economic interest between 2011 and 2019 came as some of the companies conducted business with the state. Records show Roper made around $5 million from his board positions.

Roper now leads the University of North Carolina system. UNC governors chairman Harry Smith said Wednesday Roper’s corporate work was known to governors when they picked him in January.