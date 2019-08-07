Leland to host open house on flood risks

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland says staff from its Department of Planning and Inspections will host an open house next week for property owners to learn more about flooding risks and flood insurance.

The event is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Leland Town Hall, 102 Town Hall Drive.

- Advertisement -

During this drop-in event, participants will have the opportunity to meet with knowledgeable staff to discuss their specific potential flooding risks, based upon FEMA’s Flood Insurance Rate Maps.

The town says flooding can happen anywhere it can rain, so the risk extends beyond flood zones, and outside those flood zones, flooding can cause property damage not typically covered by other homeowners insurance policies. It is important to note that there is a 30-day waiting period after purchasing flood insurance; it is not immediately effective. Property owners interested in purchasing flood insurance are advised to do so soon, as we enter the peak of hurricane season.

Click here for more information

Related Article: Area leaders break ground on ILM Airport terminal expansion phase 2

Questions about the open house should be directed to Ben Andrea, Director of Planning and Inspections, bandrea@townofleland.com or (910) 338-9206.