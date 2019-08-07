Local running group hosts Ride & Run to benefit paralyzed State Trooper

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A weekly event for runners and cyclists around Wilmington had a special twist Wednesday night.

Flying Machine Brewing Company hosted a benefit to raise money for the family of Trooper Christopher Wooten.

Wooten was reportedly hit during a traffic stop and is now paralyzed from the neck down.

Wednesday’s Ride and Run event hit close to home.

Friends say Wooten’s daughter, Madi is an active member of Wilmington Road Runners and helped start the weekly ride and run events.

All the money raised will go to the Wooten family.

Flying Machine donated a dollar from every beer sold and Crofton’s Pretzels donated money from every pretzel sale. A cash donation jar was also set out at the event.

A close friend of Madi’s says she is usually the one giving back to others, so this was a great way to show their support.

“It just means so much for everybody to come out and to feel the support of the Wilmington riding community, running community,” fellow runner Tammy Pruden said. “We’re all so close. We do events together. we do races together and we just want the to feel the love and support by showing up tonight and raising some money.”

Unfortunately, Pruden says Madi was not able to make it tonight.

Click here if you would like to donate to the GoFundMe that was set up for the Wooten family.