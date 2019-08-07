New businesses could bring more than 50 jobs to Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two businesses could be coming to Pender County, creating more than 50 jobs and bringing in revenue for the county.

Pender County assistant manager Chad McEwen says county commissioners approved the sale of 8.2 acres of land to Indian-based company Polyhose Incorporated for $410,000 and 12.2 acres to North Carolina-based Mobix LLC for $634,400. The grand total for the two properties is more than $1 million.

“Polyhose incorporated is Project Cheddar, anticipated $7 to $10 million worth of investment and eventually 50 jobs for the commerce park. The other entity, we’re not at liberty at this point to discuss the nature of their business,” McEwen said.

The properties are located in Pender Commerce park off Highway 421 near the New Hanover County border. The park is already home to Acme Smoked Fish, Empire Distributors, FedEx Freight, and Coastal Beverage.

“The public will have 10 days to upset the bid so to speak, that have been provided by the two clients,” McEwen said.

If no bids are submitted within that time, there will be a due diligence period of 60 days for Polyhose and 120 days for Mobrix. During that time, each buyer can back out of the purchase. After that is complete, the companies can submit plans to the county.

“I think both clients from my understanding are very ambitious to get started, so I think once everything’s completed with the contract and the purchase, I think we’ll see something pretty soon after that,” McEwen said.

One potential concern: Polyhose uses Teflon to produce their hoses. Manufacturing Teflon has been shown to release GenX and other PFASs into the environment. However, McEwen says he doesn’t believe this will be an issue.

“Certainly a concern, and certainly something that I believe our partners at Wilmington Business Development have checked on, but at this point, it’s proposed just to be an assembly and distribution facility, not manufacturing,” McEwen said.

McEwen says once the sale goes through and plans are submitted to the county, Mobrix will reveal what the nature of their business is and how many jobs it could create.