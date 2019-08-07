Pet Pals: 2-year-old white and red Walker Hound looking for a home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old white and red Walker Hound looking for a companion.

Shelter staff describe her as smart, strong-willed and independent. She likes being in charge, taking control and being her own boss. She will listen to a companion that is willing to take charge.

A meet and greet is required if you have other dogs in your home.

If you’re interested in meeting him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.