Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday: Wilmington Municipal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– This weeks episode of Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday kept us in the city limits at the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course.

The “Muni” as most people call it offers golfers 18 holes of golf at 6,784 yards from the blue tees. It was opened up in 1926 and designed by Donald Ross.

The course is located in the heart of Wilmington, just off of Oleander Drive next to Hugh MacRae Park. The local golfers had a few options when it came to the toughest hole at the Muni, but ultimately choose No.3.

“No. 3 is a Par 4 at about 430 yards from the back tee,”said General Manager David Donovan. “It is a challenging hole, there is no doubt about it.”

Local Resident Rates (Players that reside in New Hanover, Brunswick & Pender Counties)

Weekday 18 (walking): $27

Weekend 18 (walking): $30

Daily Greens Rates (Players who reside outside of New Hanover, Brunswick & Pender)

Weekday 18 holes(walking): $37

Weekend 18 holes(walking): $40

Carts

18 Holes: $12/person

9 Holes: $8/person

For more information about the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course you can visit their website.