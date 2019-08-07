Wilmington Post 10 blasts Funkstown in Regional opener

ASHEBORO, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Post 10 pounded out 15 hits on Wednesday night to take care of business in their Regional opener against Funkstown, Maryland, 14-4.

Hunter Hodges started the game on the mound for Wilmington and went three innings allowing no earned runs. Mitch Baddour and Ben Whitehurst closed out the game throwing the final four innings allowing four earned runs.

Chase Nixon and Zach Zabriske led the charge offensively for Post 10. The duo both finished the night going (3-3) with two runs scored.

Wilmington now advances in the winners bracket to take on Morgantown, WV on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.