Wrightsville Beach home sells for $5 million, most expensive local sale of year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For only the fourth time in history, a home with a price tag of $5 million or more has sold in New Hanover County, according to a news release from Just For Buyers Realty.

The home is located at 915 S. Lumina Avenue in Wrightsville Beach.

The 5,570 square foot home has four bedrooms and five and a half baths.

It went on the market in January for $5,250,000. The final sale price was $5 million.

Only three other homes in county history have sold at that price or higher. The most expensive home to ever sell in New Hanover county was located at 2029 Turner Nursery Road in Wilmington. That home sold in February 2006 for $5,264,000.

The Wrightsville Beach home was one of 9 luxury properties, valued at $1 million or more, to sell in New Hanover County during the month of July. Another 10 luxury properties went under contract during the month, while 28 other high-end listings came on the market.

It was also a busy month in Brunswick County where five luxury homes sold for a combined value of $6.4 million. In Pender County, one luxury home sold for a price of $1,079,000.