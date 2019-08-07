WWAY’s Randy Aldridge is back!

WWAY’s Randy Aldridge has been out on medical leave since February battling cancer.

A message from Randy Aldridge as he returns to WWAY after treatment:

“As many of you know i have been absent from WWAY since February while I underwent treatment for cancer.

Well, thankfully I am now cancer free and very happy to be here with you again.

I didn’t come back without some help.

Cancer treatment is a team effort.

Doctors, family, friends, and even strangers helped me get back to where I am today.

Specifically I want to thank the Zimmer Cancer Center at New Hanover Regional Medical center.

I will never remember the names of all the staff and nurses I encountered, but I promise that all of you helped hold my hand and lift me up throughout my treatment and I am forever thankful.

Specifically I need to thank my medical team: doctor Rex Kitely, doctor Andrew Schreiber, doctor Leshonda Wallace and doctor Chris Ward.

I also want to thank my friends doctor Neal Macintyre and doctor Rosalyn George for their advice and guidance.

In particular I want to thank my main oncologist doctor Emeka Obiora, you’re the best, man!

I literally owe my life to all of you and do not have the right words to thank you as much as you deserve.

In my experience the medical side of treatment is only one part.

I would not be here without my ‘family of friends’. There are too many of you to name individually, but know that I will never forget how you helped pull me through my lowest points.

Also, all my love to my family.

My parents were a constant presence throughout my treatment, Jay constantly made sure I was OK, and David held my hand through every moment.

and to all of you, thank you for the countless letters, cards, notes of encouragement, and gifts.

I have 5 boxes of ways you helped.

There are so many names of people I have never met with messages I read and re-read for the past seven months. They got me through the worst of my days and I am eternally grateful.

Thank you! To. All. Of. You.

Finally, I want to thank my family at WWAY. Every single person made my absence bearable.

Thanks for holding down the fort!”