Meal prep service that delivered to NHRMC issues recall

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Green Lean and Clean is recalling its Citrus Chipotle BBQ Sirloin dishes because they may contain an undeclared wheat allergen.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported.

The recalled Citrus Chipotle BBQ Sirloin with Yukon Gold Potatoes and Brussel Sprouts comes in 4 ounce and 6 ounce meals.

These meals were distributed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s main cafeteria and the Fitness Center on July 30 and have an expiration date of August 5.

According to a news release, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that the wheat product was distributed in packaging that did not contain the presence of wheat. An investigation discovered that the supplier changed the ingredient list of the sauce in the dish to contain wheat, after previously not having wheat in the ingredients.

If you bought the meal with expiration date of August 5, return it to Green Lean & Clean for a refund. You can also contact the company at (910) 686-1633