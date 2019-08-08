New details released after overturned tractor trailer shut down Hwy 421

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Highway Patrol released new details after a tractor trailer shut down Highway 421 and the Isabel Holmes bridge earlier Wednesday.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, First Sgt. King with the Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer operated by Florida Tank Lines carrying sodium hydroxide (which is classified as a hazardous material) overturned on US 421 near US 74.

King said the truck had crossed the Isabel Holmes bridge on US 74 and had stopped at the signal light at US 74 and US 421. When the signal light turned green, the truck made a left turn to travel south on US 421. King said, during this turn, and at a very low speed, the cargo shifted and the truck overturned onto the southbound shoulder of US 421. The driver was transported to New Hanover Regional Hospital with unknown.

King said no other vehicles were involved.

Sgt. King said the Haz-Mat Regional Response Team out of Wilmington responded along with New Hanover County Fire, and Wilmington Fire Department. The tanker did not rupture, but some of the product leaked out of the top (caps) of the tank. The trucking companies hazardous response team collected the spilled material.

Due to the vehicle carrying hazardous materials, and the possibility that the tank could rupture during recovery, the decision was made to close US 421 near the wreck and re-route traffic.

No charges have been filed in this collision.