New Hanover County Schools host racial equity training

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Thursday, the New Hanover County Board of Education hosted a racial equity training session to ensure all students in the district are treated fairly.

It’s called ‘groundwater training’ and was provided by the Racial Equity Institute in Greensboro. They presented data on issues different races have faced over the years, and how some of those issues still have lasting effects.

Newly appointed Deputy Superintendent LaChawn Smith says there is always room for the school system to improve when it comes to racial equity.

“For me, it is about ensuring that all children are safe, ensuring that all children have opportunities, and ensuring that I do my part to make sure that equity is available throughout,” Smith said.

Smith says the goal was to have 55 members from the school system and 20 members from the community from various groups, and they exceeded that goal.