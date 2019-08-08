New mortgage company to bring 100 jobs to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A South Carolina-based bank has formed a new mortgage company that will soon open an office in Wilmington.

During a press conference on Thursday, Community First Bank announced it has formed SeaTrust Mortgage Company, whose headquarters will be based in the Cape Fear.

SeaTrust Mortgage Company will bring 15 jobs to Wilmington by the end of 2019 and an estimated 100 jobs by 2021.

“I am thrilled to join this dynamic bank and to have this incredible opportunity. We are going to establish an innovative, technology-driven mortgage company which will provide an optimal experience for customers,” SeaTrust Mortgage Company President John Owens said. “Between the support I have received from the Wilmington business community, and my experience working with Natalie [English] at the Charlotte Chamber, I have high hopes for the success of SeaTrust in this community.”

John reached out to Natalie English, President & CEO of the Wilmington Chamber, to start initial conversations regarding Wilmington’s business climate. In turn, Natalie engaged with Scott Satterfield at WBD, the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, and other local organizations to assist John in this endeavor.

Owens chose Wilmington as the SeaTrust Mortgage headquarters due to the rapid growth of the area and the vision of city and county officials. Owens remarked on the “abundance of talent” in Wilmington as a deciding factor in the decision.

The SeaTrust Mortgage office will be located at 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 203. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be announced.