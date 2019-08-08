North Carolina lawyer accused of threatening to kill judges

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a lawyer with a suspended license has been arrested on charges he threatened to kill county judges.

News outlets report Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies arrested 48-year-old Dee Wayne Bray Jr. Tuesday on a felony charge of threatening an executive, legislative or court officer.

The Fayetteville Observer says records show the North Carolina State Bar suspended the defense attorney’s license in 2017, because he couldn’t represent his clients due to health reasons. A state bar fund reimbursed his clients more than $165,000.

The newspaper reports court documents say Bray’s acquaintances notified law enforcement after he told them a week ago that he wanted to kill judges in the Cumberland County Courthouse.

Bray is in county custody with a $100,000 bail awaiting a first appearance this week.