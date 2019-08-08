Pedestrian hit and killed in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Bladenboro man trying to cross a street in Whiteville was hit and killed, according to a news release from Whiteville Police Department.

The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of J.K. Powell Boulevard and Virgil Street.

- Advertisement -

Police say the pedestrian, Howard Patt Williams, 59, was trying to cross J.K. Powell Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle heading south.

That driver, James Holloman, 76, of Whiteville, has not been charged at this time.