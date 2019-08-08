Permits show information center to be demolished at The Glen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — What is the future of Wilmington’s The Glen apartments? City staff say they believe a developer is in the early stages of tearing down the complex.

It was condemned weeks after Hurricane Florence damaged several units. Since then the city has tried to work with the developer to seal off the space. In June it was deemed a public nuisance because homes were accessible to the public, but there were no utilities.

New Hanover County building safety officials say a review has been completed for demolition permits by the property developer. County staff says the developer has to pay for the final permit to begin demolition work on the Glen’s information center.

“The owners had indicated that they had the intent to rebuild so we look forward to seeing some plans submitted and we will get a glimpse of what the future is,” said city spokesperson Dylan Lee. “In the mean time, they’ve been cooperating with the police department and code enforcement in making sure that people cannot get into the property while it’s in it’s current state.”