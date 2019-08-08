RiverLights of Wilmington to hold first concert of summer

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After inclement weather canceled the first few concerts of the summer, RiverLights will be holding the its first concert of the summer this weekend.

Each summer, RiverLights hosts a free outdoor concert series featuring local bands.

The concert Saturday features the Folkstone String Band. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to kick back, relax and enjoy the show.

The event is free, open to the public and runs from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. It will be held at the Marina Village. It is RiverLights equivalent of a community town square.

Guests are welcome to pack their own coolers; however food and beverages will be available for purchase from all RiverLights vendors including Smoke on the Water, Magnolia Social Café, Southern Shores, and Club Golf.

RiverLights will have one more concert this summer on September 22 featuring The Limitations. During this concert, they will also be hosting their fall sales event.