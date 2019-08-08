Rodeo in Lake Waccamaw expands after selling out in 2018

Lake Waccamaw, NC – The rodeo at the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina is expanding this year after selling out both nights in 2018.

The competitors are ready for three nights of competition at the 2019 Rodeo at the B&GH Farm and Benton/BTS Arena & Exhibition Center.

The 2019 B&GH Rodeo will be held at 8 p.m. on August 15, 16 and 17. Gates will open at 6 p.m. for the event.

“We encourage everyone to arrive as the gates open to ensure admission,” said Equine Manager and Events Coordinator Amanda Thompson. “We know that there is going to be a high demand this year and early arrival will allow you to get a good seat and enjoy the vendors.”

Thomas Linton Rodeo is providing the Southern Rodeo Association sanctioned event. This means it will include top riders participating in bull riding, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping and bareback riding.

“Our competitors for this year’s event include several former champions,” said Linton.

In addition to the vendors, the between competitive events will include family friendly entertainment.

Tickets for the event will only be sold at the gates. General admission is $15. Military and first responders get in for $12 with ID. Admission for children ages 4 – 10 is $5 and children 3 and under get in for free. All proceeds benefit the children of Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.