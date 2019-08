WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A Raleigh company paid more than 65-million dollars for Sawmill Point Apartments in Downtown Wilmington.

According to New Hanover County tax records, Chaucer Creek Capital bought the apartment for $65.25 million dollars.

Records show the Raleigh-based company bought the property on July 25th.

The riverfront luxury apartments were built in 2017.

No word on whether any changes will be made under the new ownership.