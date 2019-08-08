Several arrested after major drug bust in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A three-month investigation into a drug trafficking network ended in the arrest of several people accused of selling methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin in the Wilmington area.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said detectives also searched a home in the 2200 block of Ovalberry Court, which is off Gordon Road.

During the search, detectives seized more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, 308 grams of cocaine, 105 grams of marijuana, 7 grams of heroin, 1,000 xanax pills, and four firearms.

Detectives have arrested seven people so far.

Christopher Patrick Minton, 36, is being held under a $10 million bond. His charges include:

(6) counts trafficking in methamphetamine

(3) counts trafficking in heroin

(5) counts trafficking in cocaine

(6) counts conspire to traffic methamphetamine

(3) counts conspire to traffic heroin

(5) counts conspire to traffic cocaine

(2) counts manufacture methamphetamine

(2) counts manufacture cocaine

(1) count manufacture heroin

(1) count manufacture marijuana

(2) counts pwimsd cocaine

(1) count pwimsd heroin

(2) counts pwimsd methamphetamine

(1) count pwimsd marijuana

(1) count pwimsd schedule IV

(1) count felony possession of marijuana

(1) count firearm by felon

(2) counts PDP

(1) felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

Nathaniel Dayne McFarland, 39, who is being held under a $9 million bond.

(3) counts trafficking in heroin

(3) counts trafficking in methamphetamine

(3) counts trafficking in cocaine

(3) counts conspire to traffic in heroin

(3) counts conspire to traffic in methamphetamine

(3) counts conspire to traffic in cocaine

(1) count pwimsd heroin

(1) count pwimsd methamphetamine

(1) count pwimsd cocaine

(1) count manufacture heroin

(1) count manufacture methamphetamine

(1) count manufacture cocaine

(1) count maintain vehicle for controlled substance

(1) count PDP

Reyleigh Chloe Carter, 21, $5 million bond.

(3) counts trafficking in heroin

(3) counts trafficking in methamphetamine

(3) counts trafficking in cocaine

(3) counts conspire to traffic in heroin

(3) counts conspire to traffic in methamphetamine

(3) counts conspire to traffic in cocaine

(1) count pwimsd heroin

(1) count pwimsd methamphetamine

(1) count pwimsd cocaine

(1) count manufacture heroin

(1) count manufacture methamphetamine

(1) count manufacture cocaine

(1) count PDP

Brandon Lynn Bailey, 36, $2 million bond.

(2) counts trafficking in cocaine

(2) counts trafficking in methamphetamine

(2) counts conspire to traffic in cocaine

(2) counts conspire to traffic in methamphetamine

(1) count pwimsd cocaine

(1) count pwimsd methamphetamine

(1) count pwimsd marijuana

(1) count pwimsd schedule IV

(1) count manufacture cocaine

(1) count manufacture methamphetamine

(1) count manufacture marijuana

(1) felony possession of marijuana

(1) count PDP

Sally Jane Newland, 42, $3.5 million bond.

(3) counts trafficking in methamphetamine

(3) counts conspire to traffic in methamphetamine

(1) count conspire to sell/deliver schedule II

(1) count pwimsd schedule II

(1) count attempt to sell/deliver schedule II

(1) count maintain vehicle for CS

(1) count PDP

Brittany Nicole Clonch, 32, $10,000.00 secured bond.

(1) count possess methamphetamine

(1) count possess cocaine

(1) count maintain dwelling for CS

(1) count PDP

Karla Nicole Reed, 38, $5,000.00 secured bond.