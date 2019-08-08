Weather Service confirms tornado Wednesday in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service says a storm yesterday afternoon in Pender County did produce a tornado.

The Weather Service says multiple video and a NWS storm survey indicate a brief tornado touched down around 3:45 p.m. on the east side of US 17 near Hampstead in a wooded area and caused minor tree damage. The EF-0 tornado had an estimated wind speed of 65 mph.

- Advertisement -

Yesterday afternoon a viewer told WWAY he had spotted a funnel cloud in the area north of Figure 8 Island. Around 3:37 p.m. the NWS issued a tornado warning around Hampstead and Surf City until the storm weakened and moved off shore just before 4 p.m.