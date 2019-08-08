What Did We Miss? French inventor crosses the English Channel on hoverboard

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment where Wills Maxwell Jr. reports the news stories that WWAY did not. This week’s stories are:
- Franky Zapata flew across the English Channel on his Flyboard Air.
- NC Board of Elections chairman Robert Cordle resigned after telling an inappropriate joke.
- TSA found a missile launcher in a checked bag.
Featuring guest star Joy James.
Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and News at 11. Catch up on previous episodes here.