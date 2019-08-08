Wilmington Police searching for driver who hit four vehicles

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are searching for the driver who hit four vehicles and never stopped.

According to a news release, it happened July 30 at 9:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Market Street, near Kerr Avenue.

Police say the suspect was speeding and heading west on Market Street.

One vehicle was hit, then the driver side-swiped three other vehicles, before continuing on Market Street.

It’s believed the suspect was driving a white full-sized 2003-2006 Chevrolet truck.

Police say several of the drivers and passengers were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with injuries.

The crash caused thousands of dollars in damage.

If you have any information, use Text-a-tip or call Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.

The owner of MobileTech in Wilmington was also involved in the crash and tells WWAY he is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.