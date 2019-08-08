Work continues on Isabel Holmes Bridge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work continues on the Isabel Holmes Bridge, and you may have noticed wooden barriers on each side. Now we’re learning they’re there to protect workers.

A North Carolina Department of Transportation spokeswoman says the rail extensions are temporary, and there to comply with an OSHA requirement for crews working at night.

NCDOT says nightly closures are expected to continue between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. every Sunday through Thursday through the spring of 2021.