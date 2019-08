WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say they are investigating after a two-year-old was hit and killed by a car Thursday morning.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the child was run over by a family member.

- Advertisement -

Police say it happened around 11 a.m. on Worth Drive.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, we will post more details when they become available.