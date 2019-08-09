Cats understand their names and are probably just choosing to ignore you

(CNN) — Have you ever wondered whether your cat is ignoring you because it doesn’t understand its name? Several researchers from Japan did, so they tried to get to the bottom of it.

And we have bad news: According to a study published in Scientific Reports , the researchers found that cats are able to distinguish their names from other random sounds.

Which clearly means that, yes, your cat is just choosing not to respond to your calls to come hang out.

The researchers say they attempted several experiments to see how cats would react to their names, conducted in the cat’s home and with their owner out of view.