‘Golf is no longer viable’: North Myrtle Beach talks about building homes on golf courses

“Over the last five years, you’ve seen many golf courses turned into residential subdivisions,” says Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach’s spokesperson.

Thursday afternoon, developers shared plans in North Myrtle Beach to cover the Possum Trot Golf Course with new houses.

While reading plans to annex the golf course and develop homes and assisted living on the land, a room full of people expressed questions and concerns.

“I was shocked. I wondered where they’re going to put the cars. Where are those people going to drive?” says Christ Ruiter who lives in the area.

Those thoughts may soon be shared with people across the county.

