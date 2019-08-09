Rabies case confirmed in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A raccoon in Pender County tested positive for rabies after it came in contact with a domesticated animal, according to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

The raccoon was found in the Maple Hill area.

- Advertisement -

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it. The rabies virus is mainly in the saliva, brain and nervous tissue in rabid animals. It can be transmitted through a bite or getting saliva or other tissue in a wound.

The sheriff’s office stressed the importance of getting your animals vaccinated for this deadly, but preventable disease. The Pender County Animal Shelter administers the vaccines daily.

If your animal is attacked or bitten by a wild animal, report it to the local animal control authorities.