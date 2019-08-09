Report: Couple dropped off child with landscaper in Conway; mom in custody

CONWAY, SC (WPDE) – A police report is offering new details on

At 5:20 p.m., the officer arrived to the 1900 block of Kenneth Street, where they met with a person hired to do landscaping on the property.

- Advertisement -

The landscaper told police a white male and a white female came to the home with a small white male child. The couple reportedly said they were going somewhere where the boy could not go. The couple left the child and fled on foot, the report says.

The landscaper reported the couple appeared to be homeless

Click here to read more at WPDE.