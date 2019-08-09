Spare parts used to make new leg for woman who lost old one in ocean

After a woman’s prosthetic leg fell off in the ocean, a new one made from spare parts has been created for Jennifer Rhyne.

Her custom-made prosthetic leg came off while she was in the ocean near Lakewood Camp grounds on Wednesday. The leg was made specifically for use on the beach, but the waves were so strong, she said they unlocked it and it washed away.

On Thursday, Rhyne found out Sandhills Orthotics and Prosthetics in Pinehurst had created a new one for her out of spare parts.

