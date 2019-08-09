Steven Avery’s appeal on grounds of handling of bone evidence denied

A circuit court judge has denied Steven Avery’s request for a new trial based on investigators’ handling of bone evidence in the Teresa Halbach murder.

Judge Angela Sutkiewicz issued a ruling Wednesday that Avery failed to meet his burden to show the law for preserving evidence was violated or his constitutional rights were violated.

Defense attorney Kathleen Zellner tweeted that now this motion has been decided, Avery’s case can move on to appellate courts.

Defense attorney Kathleen Zellner tweeted that now this motion has been decided, Avery's case can move on to appellate courts.

Avery is serving life in prison for his 2007 conviction of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the murder of Halbach, a photographer called to the Avery salvage yard to take pictures of a vehicle for sale. Investigators found bone and clothing fragments in Avery’s burn pit. The case is the subject of Netflix docu-series “Making A Murderer.”

