Surf City business owner commends shoplifter for returning item

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A local store just received some unexpected mail.

Mia’s marketplace is a small boutique in Surf City, that recently received a small, bittersweet surprise in the mail.

- Advertisement -

A letter, and necklace arrived, and the owner decided to post about it on social media.

The letter said the person was in the store goofing off with some friends. The person said they had stolen a necklace from the shop, and when they got home they felt badly about taking it. So they sent it back along with this letter.

Mia’s Marketplace owner Sandi Lowry posted the details, saying they were proud of the honesty of the person who returned the necklace

“I don’t know who you are, but we at Mia’s, are all very proud of you for your honesty and returning to us what isn’t yours,” Lowry said. “Each time someone steals from a store, especially a small Mom ‘n Pop store, it is literally like taking money from my purse, or breaking into my home and burglarizing it. It is THEFT, no matter how small and it affects me and my family, my employees, and ultimately Your family when you shop with us, as prices sometimes increase to account for loss.”

Lowry told us it warmed her heart when she got the letter and gave her hope.