Thalian Association offering season preview

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– It’s lights, curtain, action for the Thalian Association Main Stage season! Thalian Association Community Theatre Executive Director Susan Habas, sat down with WWAY’s Randy Aldridge to talk about a special upcoming preview for the Main Stage season.

It is a musical preview and fundraiser for the upcoming Main Stage season plus a peek at Youth Theatre. The show is at the beautiful Leland Cultural Arts Center, on Sunday August 11 at 3 p.m.

Seven well known members of the theatre community will perform 14 songs from the upcoming season.

The event will be hosted by WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina anchor Jeff Rivenbark.

For more information on the upcoming preview you can watch the full interview above.