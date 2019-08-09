Topsail grad who beat brain cancer honored in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Back in June, we told you the story of Tavish Wetherill, a teenager who beat brain cancer and graduated from Topsail High School. Now he’s moving on to the next chapter of his life, and just received a special honor.

After surgery to remove a brain tumor went wrong, Tavish had to relearn how to walk and talk.

On Tuesday, Tavish and his family attended a Surf City town council meeting, where mayor Doug Medlin declared August 6 Tavish Wetherill day. He described it as “a day to honor and salute all cancer survivors and those that support them.”

Next week, Tavish he leaves to begin classes at Appalachian State University.