WWAY teams up with Brunswick Wellness Coalition for health series

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — WWAY and the Brunswick Wellness Coalition have teamed up for a series of seminars about how to improve your health!
The free seminar is called Health Hacks.
Each second Monday of every month now through February, there will be a seminar held in WWAY Event Center that the community can attend. Each session starts at 6 p.m. at 1224 Magnolia Village Way, Leland.
Monday’s topic of focus is Jump Starting Your Metabolism.
Brunswick Wellness Coalition executive director Lindsay Maher and Leah Mayo with the UNCW Center for Healthy Communities sat down with WWAY’s Randy Aldridge to preview Monday night’s seminar.
There are seven Health Hack seminars coming up:
August 12: Jump Starting Your Metabolism
September 9: Quick & Healthy Recipes
October 14: Tricks to Avoid Too Much Treat
November 11: Healthy Holiday Eating
December 9: Sips & Tips to De-stress
January 13: Grocery Store Revamp
February 10: Eating to Improve Mood