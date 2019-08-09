WWAY teams up with Brunswick Wellness Coalition for health series

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — WWAY and the Brunswick Wellness Coalition have teamed up for a series of seminars about how to improve your health!

The free seminar is called Health Hacks.

- Advertisement -

Each second Monday of every month now through February, there will be a seminar held in WWAY Event Center that the community can attend. Each session starts at 6 p.m. at 1224 Magnolia Village Way, Leland.

Monday’s topic of focus is Jump Starting Your Metabolism.

Brunswick Wellness Coalition executive director Lindsay Maher and Leah Mayo with the UNCW Center for Healthy Communities sat down with WWAY’s Randy Aldridge to preview Monday night’s seminar.

Related Article: Woman who created green bean casserole dies at 92

Here’s more information.

There are seven Health Hack seminars coming up:

August 12: Jump Starting Your Metabolism

September 9: Quick & Healthy Recipes

October 14: Tricks to Avoid Too Much Treat

November 11: Healthy Holiday Eating

December 9: Sips & Tips to De-stress

January 13: Grocery Store Revamp

February 10: Eating to Improve Mood