DILLON COUNTY, SC (WPDE)– One person was killed in a wreck in Dillon County Saturday morning, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The driver was traveling South on State Park Rd. around 7:30 a.m. when the person ran off the road and struck a tree, Cpl. Collins, a trooper with South Carolina Highway Patrol, said.

- Advertisement -

The driver was killed as a result of the crash.

Read more here.