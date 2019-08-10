LAWSUIT: Faculty with Horry County Schools bullied autistic child, leading to his suicide

The parent of a 14-year-old boy filed a lawsuit against the Horry County School District Friday, claiming faculty and students bullied the disabled child, before he committed suicide.

The lawsuit says the child, who is referred to as T.I. in documents, attended Aynor Middle School and was autistic.

- Advertisement -

It says the condition impaired his social skills and had a negative impact on social interactions with peers.

While T.I. was a student at Aynor Middle School, the lawsuit says the child became the victim of “regular and outrageous disability-based bullying and harassment by his classmates and by faculty.”

Read more here.