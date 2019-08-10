Local shelters offer free pet adoptions at Woofstock 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Woodstock 50 may have been canceled this year, however, Woofstock 2019 was in full swing Saturday.

From 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon Coastal Kia visitors had the opportunity to walk away from the dealership with much more than a car.

- Advertisement -

Local animal shelters and animal rescue groups, including Heidi’s Hope for Homeless Animals, brought out friendly felines, large and small dogs, as well as rabbits.

The Coastal Kia lobby was filled with people who were excited and ready to adopt their future family friends for free.

Jennifer Wilkins was one of the attendees that successfully found a new furry friend, a Siamese kitten named Feta.

“Well, I have three adult cats at home now and they’re all rescues, and so I knew if I was going to get another animal it was going to be through adoption,” Wilkins said. “I hope folks come out, adopt a kitten and save a life.”

Wilkins was just one of the many people who walked away with a new pet.

Kelvin Swinson with Coastal Kia said 26 animals were adopted and given a new home making Woofstock 2019 a success.