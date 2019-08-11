Adaptive surfing with Life Rolls On

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach was crowded Sunday afternoon, but it was all for a good cause. Life Rolls On held their annual event, allowing people with disabilities to go into the ocean and enjoy the surf.

More than 400 volunteers came out to help about 100 adaptive athletes ride some waves. Children and adults enjoyed the water surrounded be people eager to help.

Heidi Mckenzie was one of many surfers who enjoyed the event.

Mckenzie was in a car accident about 12 years ago and has to use a power chair to get around, but she was able to enjoy the surfing event with little worry.

“Having this many people, that are like, we’re here, what do you need, let’s do it, it just makes life so much easier,” Mckenzie said. “When you have people who are there that are more than willing to help and you don’t feel like a burden to them.”

Mckenzie also says the event has given her more confidence and a chance to make new friends.

The adaptive surfing clinic was entirely free and check-in began at 7 a.m. The event continued until the last surfer was able to surf around 4 p.m.

Life Rolls On was founded by a world champion quadriplegic surfer named Jesse Billauer. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those with disabilities through the joy of surfing and skating.