Benefit concert held to support the Dingle family

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Saturday night, a group called the Oak Island Angels hosted a special benefit concert for the Dingle family. Thirty seven year-old Lee Dingle passed away in a freak accident last month, while playing with his kids in the ocean.

A large group of people from the Oak Island community came out to Middleton Park to show their support for the Dingle family.

Multiple food vendors were on hand, and donated a portion of their proceeds to the Dingle family.

There was also a silent auction, and all of the proceeds are being donated to the family.

Liz Grimm Carolan with the Oak Island Angels said it’s so nice to see the community come together as a family.

“I think one of the beautiful things about Oak Island is that when you are here you’re family, whether you live here, or you’re just vacationing here, or you’re just here for the day. Our motto is when you’re here, you’re family,” Carolan said.

Both the Cruise Brothers Band and the SGT Rock Band performed at Saturday’s event.

If you did not get to come out to the concert and still want to donate, click here.