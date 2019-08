LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police are asking for the public’s help to find a teenager last seen Friday.

Julie Gillikin is a 14-year-ol, white female. She was last seen on Lake Norman Lane in Leland Friday. Gillikin is approximately 5′ 01″, 95 pounds, hazel with eyes and purple and pink hair.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. McCabe at (910) 332-5005.