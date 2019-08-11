SOW got Sole helps families prep for school year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The start of school year is right around the corner and some families are in need of supplies. For those who may not be able to afford some items, like new sneakers or a new haircut, Sanctuary of Wilmington held ‘SOW got Sole’ to help.

The event started at 4 in the afternoon, however, organizers say a line started at the door around 2:30.

Vendors and volunteers gave out new shoes, hair cuts, school supplies, and just for fun, snow cones and face paint.

The church’s goal is for students to go into the school year with confidence, as well as to relieve some of the burden for parents.

Kimberly Ramon is one of the parents who came here to pick up some back-to-school supplies for her children.

Ramon had attended the church’s Christmas shopping event in 2018, and was excited for Sunday’s event.

“They’re blessing people today with school supplies, backpacks, back to school,” Ramon said. “I mean the kids are excited, I’m excited. It’s a blessing to my kids for back to school items.”

The church hopes that the hundreds of kids they helped will be able to start off the school year on the right foot with their new sneakers and fresh haircuts.

If you missed SOW got Sole, Sanctuary of Wilmington is planning their fall festival for the second week of November.